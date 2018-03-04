School file details reprimands against James





KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The personnel file of a former Kentwood schools employee accused of rape shows a pattern of poor work performance.

Quinn James will stand trial for the rape of a teen in 2014 and for allegedly raping East Kentwood High School Mujey Dumbuya last year. James had been a groundskeeper at East Kentwood since 2011, though the district says he and Dumbuya did not meet through the school.

His Kentwood Public Schools personnel file, obtained by 24 Hour News 8 through the Freedom of Information Act, shows complaints about him leaving work early, sleeping on the job, bringing unauthorized guests to the school, damaging school property and talking on his cellphone while operating machinery.

The file also shows the district interviewed James about a criminal charge when he was accused of stealing from the girls’ locker room in 2014, a few months after the initial rape investigation began. However, there was no discipline because he was found not guilty of the theft, despite being the only person seen on camera going into the locker room at the time it happened.

The school district has said it was not made aware of the 2014 rape investigation until recently. James, who had a previous conviction for armed robbery when he was hired by the district, was not fired until Nov. 30, 2017, after he was officially charged for the rape of Dumbuya.

The 16-year-old Dumbuya’s body was found in Kalamazoo in January. James so far hasn’t been named a suspect in Dumbuya’s death, but police are looking into him as they investigate. He is being held in the Kent County jail.

His girlfriend Tiara Lakeya Burnett has been charged with perjury for allegedly lying to police in the Dumbuya investigation. It’s not yet known what she told them.

