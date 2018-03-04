Shaves benefit ‘warrior’ kids fighting cancer





BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 100 people came together Sunday to help support childhood cancer research, with many who arrived walking out bald.

It was the fifth annual head shaving event to benefit St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which says it’s the largest private funder of childhood cancer research.

The fundraiser works by auctioning off shaves. Volunteers agree to go bald, cut off their facial hair or even lose their eyebrows, and donors give money to sponsor the shave.

Each lock lost was for kids fighting cancer and their families, many of whom were in attendance at the event at 84th Street Pub & Grille in Byron Center.

“This is amazing. They’re all warriors. All of these kids are so amazing,” Robert Pell, whose 8-year-old son Brenym has cancer, said.

Brenym told 24 Hour News 8 his battle against brain cancer is “tough,” but said he’s strong.

For the families, each shave meant another dollar or two going to research that could save their child’s life.

“We’ve been going through treatment for three and a half years,” Alison Babiak, whose son Dawson has cancer, said. “When Dawson was first diagnosed, it was completely and utterly just devastating to know what he all has to endure, but just the fact that the whole family is just rocked. And it’s events like this that really show us everybody’s support.”

With so many kids facing such a monumental struggle, what’s a beard or head of hair?

“He’s my hero. And I’m sure she (Babiak) feels the same way. They are. What they’ve had to endure is amazing, that they come through this so strong,” Robert Pell said.

Organizers said they were on track to beat last year’s total of $100,000. They should know the find numbers in the coming days.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

