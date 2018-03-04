NFL officiating a family affair for W MI brothers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Paganellis have a legacy.
The three West Michigan brothers — Carl, Perry and Dino Paganelli — are all NFL officials and they’ve each officiated the Super Bowl.
Carl Paganelli Jr. had done it four times, one of those alongside his brother Perry Paganelli. Perry Paganelli was also the back judge at this year’s big game. Dino Paganelli has one Super Bowl under his belt.
==On Sports Overtime after the 11 pm. news, Carl Paganelli talks about his family’s place in the NFL and what it’s like to be a Super Bowl official.==
Carl Paganelli recently donated two tickets to Super Bowl 2019 to Faith Hospice, which is raffling them off as a fundraiser. Faith Hospice cared for his wife Cathy before she died of cancer in 2016.
You can still buy tickets for that raffle; details are available on Faith Hospice’s website. The winner will be drawn Sept. 12.
Paganellis officiate NFL games
