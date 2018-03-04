NFL officiating a family affair for W MI brothers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Paganellis have a legacy.

The three West Michigan brothers — Carl, Perry and Dino Paganelli — are all NFL officials and they’ve each officiated the Super Bowl.

Carl Paganelli Jr. had done it four times, one of those alongside his brother Perry Paganelli. Perry Paganelli was also the back judge at this year’s big game. Dino Paganelli has one Super Bowl under his belt.

==On Sports Overtime after the 11 pm. news, Carl Paganelli talks about his family’s place in the NFL and what it’s like to be a Super Bowl official.==

Carl Paganelli recently donated two tickets to Super Bowl 2019 to Faith Hospice, which is raffling them off as a fundraiser. Faith Hospice cared for his wife Cathy before she died of cancer in 2016.

You can still buy tickets for that raffle; details are available on Faith Hospice’s website. The winner will be drawn Sept. 12.

Paganellis officiate NFL games View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Back Judge Perry Paganelli #46 and Umpire Tony Michalek #115 work the field as the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Atlanta Falcons 24-3 at the Metrodome on September 9, 2007 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) Back Judge Perry Paganelli #46 works the field as a sell out crowd of 62,815 fans take in the action as the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Atlanta Falcons 24-3 at the Metrodome on September 9, 2007 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) Back judge Dino Paganelli #105 works as the Atlanta Falcons takes on the Carolina Panthers at Georgia Dome on September 23, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Panthers defeated the Falcons 27-20. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images) Head coach Todd Haley of the Kansas City Chiefs converses with umpire Carl Paganelli #124 during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on August 13, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Back judge Dino Paganelli #105 and side judge Mike Weatherford #116 call an incomplete pass against DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles at the Edward Jones Dome on September 11, 2011 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Eagles beat the Rams 31-13. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) Umpire Carl Paganelli breaks up a scrum in the second quarter of a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 14, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Umpire Carl Paganelli #124 throws a flag as the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers scuffle during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with umpire Carl Paganelli #124 of the 2015 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Umpire Carl Paganelli #124 holds a ball on the field after a play during the 2015 AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. It was reported on January 19, 20015 that the league is looking into the apparent use of deflated footballs by the New England Patriots during their game. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Referee Gene Steratore #114 consults with his squad, field judge Bob Waggoner #25, back judge Dino Paganelli #105 and line judge Gary Arthur #108, as the over see the action between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 15, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. The Chiefs defeated the Broncos 29-13. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

>>App users: Photos of the Paganelli brothers officiating

