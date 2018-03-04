To The Point: Reps. Whiteford, LaGrand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of lawmakers are traveling across Michigan to assess the need for mental health services within it.

Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Allegan, sponsored the first bills on the matter to be acted on.

“We have to be there for the family members, the loved ones (and) the community who see a person like we hear over and over again who’s in a very serious situation and may do some really bad things,” Whiteford said. “Let’s support these people, let’s listen, let’s hook them up. If they need to be admitted to a psych unit, let’s get it done. This is how we’re gong to make things better in our state.”

In addition to mental health, David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, discussed the priorities he and his colleagues laid out in the last week.

“This is the time to have a conversation about how to make the economy work for everyone because everyone can clearly participate in this economy right now, the question is whether you win or lose,” LaGrand said. “And then it’s also a good point, when you have a strong economy, to talk about some structural investments in things that are going to let the next generation succeed.”

Here more from Whiteford and LaGrand on this March 4, 2018 edition of “To The Point.”

