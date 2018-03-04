Water rescue crews free driver in flooded area; condition unknown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Water rescue crews worked to free a driver after a vehicle was driven through flooded water early Sunday morning.

Crews were called just after 2 a.m. to the Kent County Trails on Indian Mounds Drive SW and 196 just before Market Avenue.

Authorities say the driver was rescued and taken away from the area in an ambulance. The driver’s condition was not immediately known.

The trail runs parallel to the Grand River and dispatchers say part of the trail was flooded.

Dispatchers say the driver tried driving through flooded water and got stuck. Authorities believe the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Several water rescue crews and fire departments assisted in the rescue.

This is a developing story. Check back on woodtv.com for updates.

