ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple fire crews are working to put out flames after a trailer caught fire Monday morning.

Kent County dispatchers say the blaze broke out just before 11 a.m. at a trailer in the 11000 block of Sugar Loaf Avenue near Lake Michigan Drive.

There are no reports of injuries, according to dispatchers.

It’s unknown what sparked the blaze.

