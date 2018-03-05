EGR teacher being investigated resigns

Related Coverage EGR coach on leave amid allegations involving ex-students

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teacher and track coach in East Grand Rapids has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate conduct involving former students.

Nick Hopkins voluntarily resigned Friday, East Grand Rapids Public Schools wrote in a Monday letter to parents.

>>PDF: The district’s letter

Hopkins had been placed on administrative leave last month after the district received “specific information … which indicated alleged inappropriate conduct,” the district said. The precise nature of those allegations has not been made public.

In a previous statement to 24 Hour News 8, Hopkins’ lawyer said his client denied the allegations.

On Monday, the district said its internal investigation has wrapped up, but police are still looking into the situation.

Superintendent Sara Magana Shubel also reminded parents to talk to their children about why it’s important to immediately report any inappropriate conduct.

