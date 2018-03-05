Highlights: Start of boys basketball tournament

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday marked the first round of district games in the high school boys basketball tournament.

Above, we’ve got highlights of these games:

  • Class A: West Ottawa beat Zeeland West 43-31
  • Class A: Muskegon beat Northview 56-46
  • Class A: East Grand Rapids beat Forest Hills Central 65-57
  • Class A: Mattawan beat Stevensville Lakeshore 43-38
  • Class B: Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat West Catholic 75-43
  • Class B: Godwin Heights beat West Michigan Aviation Academy 85-38.

Winners advance to district semifinals Wednesday.

——

Online:

MHSAA boys basketball