Highlights: Start of boys basketball tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday marked the first round of district games in the high school boys basketball tournament.
Above, we’ve got highlights of these games:
- Class A: West Ottawa beat Zeeland West 43-31
- Class A: Muskegon beat Northview 56-46
- Class A: East Grand Rapids beat Forest Hills Central 65-57
- Class A: Mattawan beat Stevensville Lakeshore 43-38
- Class B: Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat West Catholic 75-43
- Class B: Godwin Heights beat West Michigan Aviation Academy 85-38.
Winners advance to district semifinals Wednesday.
——
Online: