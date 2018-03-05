Kalamazoo commissioners considering moving fountain

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a packed house in Kalamazoo, where city commissioners are considering a recommendation to remove the controversial Fountain of the Pioneers from Bronson Park.
The number of attendees exceeded 130, the amount allowed by the fire code, so some people were moved to a second room with a video feed of the proceedings.
There was a long line of people waiting to express their opinion to the commission.
Last week, City Manager Jim Ritsema recommended taking the fountain, which has been the center of debate for some time, out of the park. If the commission agrees, that would happen this year –though it’s not yet known to where it would be relocated.
The fountain depicts a European settler with a sword or club in his hand standing over a Native American. Opponents say it’s racist. Supporters call it art and say it forces people to reflect on history.