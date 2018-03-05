Semi strikes 100th St. overpass; right lane blocked

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The right lane of northbound US-131 is blocked after a semi-truck struck the 100th Street overpass Monday morning.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. on northbound US-131 in Byron Township, dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

There were multiple crashes due to debris from the initial crash involving a semi-truck hauling a piece of equipment with a crane. The crane broke off when the semi-truck hit under the overpass.

Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 there is significant damage to the bridge and heavy machinery will be needed to clear the scene.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said an inspection crew has been called to check out the overpass. The 100th Street overpass will be closed temporarily.

The semi-truck’s load was well over the legal height, MDOT said. It’s unknown if the driver was permitted to travel this route.

The overpass was previously damaged on Jan. 12 by two semi-trucks carrying oversized shipping containers.

