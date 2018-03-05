Obama ‘proud’ of Kzoo Central student activists

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Former President Barack Obama sent a letter to students at Kalamazoo Central High School over the weekend, praising them for their activism in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Students in Kalamazoo launched a petition following the shooting that killed 17, urging state lawmakers to take action on gun control. They also rallied at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, telling legislators they were “done being pushed to the side and … hearing stories of our peers being murdered.”

Obama, who spoke at Kalamazoo Central’s graduation ceremony back in 2010, wrote in his letter that he was proud of the students.

“Your engagements in the important issues of the day are what the country needs, so stay at it, even if progress seems slow,” the note, which Kalamazoo Public Schools posted on its Facebook page, read. “I look forward to hearing about all the positive charges each of you will bring about in the years to come!”

