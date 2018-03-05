Poll: MI voters support marijuana legalization

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A majority of Michigan voters would approve a ballot proposal to legalize marijuana, a new EPIC-MRA survey finds.

The survey released Monday was commissioned by the Michigan Chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

In it, 61 percent of Michigan voters would now vote yes on a ballot proposal to legalize and tax marijuana — that’s up four points from the 57 percent majority voting yes in February 2017.

In comparison, 35 percent of voters said they would vote no on such a proposal — that’s down from the 40 percent who said they would vote no in February 2017.

>>PDF: EPIC-MRA survey summary

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol turned in signatures to state election officials last year to put a ballot proposal to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for a statewide vote in 2018. The proposal would make Michigan the ninth state to legalize marijuana for recreational use by a statewide vote.

The state is expected to take a couple months reviewing the 360,000 voter signatures.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

