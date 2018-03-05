Protesters detained before Spencer speech at MSU

==Warning: The social media video embedded in this article contains profanity.==

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Protesters and people in line to see white nationalist Richard Spencer speak at Michigan State University Monday shouted at one another, trading profanities.

“Fight for your own people instead of attacking us, how about that? How about go fight for your own people instead of f***ing with us, how about that?” one person in line shouted in response to taunts from a protester.

“You’re outnumbered, motherf***er,” a protester said back.

Lots of anger here as those trying to see alt right activist @RichardBSpencer face off with those who don’t want the event to go on. *profanity* pic.twitter.com/zgTCWxD28M — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) March 5, 2018

Earlier, the 24 Hour News 8 crew at the scene saw officers in riot gear restraining the hands of at least two people outside the MSU pavilion auditorium and loading them into a police van. They had been lying behind an armored vehicle and refused to move when police told them to.

One of the people being detained said it was “for a good cause.”

There are scores of people, many wearing masks, demonstrating outside Spencer’s speech. Many protesters had been shouting “who do you protect, who do you serve?” at the officers who are out in force, some on horses.

The university initially denied Spencer’s request to speak on campus, but was eventually forced to allow it after Spencer sued. His event is scheduled to run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Richard Spencer says he has arrived at the venue on campus at #MSU. https://t.co/6NhNrwKS8n — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) March 5, 2018

Protesters shouted “Nazis go home,” among other chants.

The pavilion auditorium is south of MSU’s main campus.

