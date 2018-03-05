Venue registration for ArtPrize 10 opens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Venue registration for ArtPrize 10 opened Monday.

Locations inside the ArtPrize area around downtown Grand Rapids can sign up online to host pieces in the world’s largest art competition through April 5.

Venues can also apply for a portion of $45,000 in grants to help pay costs associated with participating.

Artist registration is scheduled for April 16 through June 7, after which artists and venues will connect to work out which pieces will be displayed where.

During ArtPrize Nine, 1,346 pieces were shown at 175 venues.

ArtPrize 10 runs Sept. 19 through Oct. 7.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

