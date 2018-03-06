CMU student charged in parents’ death faces arraignment

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old student accused of killing his parents inside a Central Michigan University dorm room will make his first court appearance.

James Eric Davis Jr. is hospitalized but scheduled to appear in court via video for an arraignment hearing Tuesday. He was arrested early Saturday following a daylong manhunt.

Davis is charged with murder in the Friday slayings of James and Diva Davis. The family is from the Chicago suburb of Plainfield, where Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer.

The Davis family released a statement Tuesday:

“On behalf of the Davis family they would like to thank the Bellwood Police Department and American Airlines for the support that they have extended to the family. They would also like to thank the friends and coworkers of Sergeant Davis and Mrs. Davis for all of the prayers and condolences that they have extended. In this very difficult time, the Davis family wants to express their love and support for Eric Junior whom they love and for him to know that he has not been abandoned. Further, they want it known that Eric Junior is their main focus. They also ask for privacy at this most difficult time.

Investigators say the couple was helping their son pack for spring break when they were shot with a gun that belonged to Davis Sr. They’d picked their son up that morning from a hospital where he was taken for evaluation after police said he was acting erratically.

The Associated Press left a message Tuesday seeking comment from Davis Jr.’s attorney.

