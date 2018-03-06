EB I-94 reopens after multi-vehicle pileup near Kzoo

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Eastbound I-94 near Kalamazoo has reopened after a multi-vehicle pileup shut down the highway Tuesday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes of I-94 are back open at Oakland Drive in Portage. There are still traffic backups due to the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The eastbound lanes were closed for nearly an hour Tuesday morning.

It’s unknown if there were any injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

