Everyone deserves a place to call home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Homelessness affects every group of people in our community, families, individuals, and teens. And within homelessness, there are a lot of issues; a lack of adequate housing, a lack of affordable homes… the list goes on and on.

Well House is an organization in Grand Rapids that’s trying to tackle those issues. Today, we’re taking you inside one of their recently renovated homes that will house a homeless family. We’ll also tell you about their special fundraiser next month with Standale Interiors.

Event details:

Well House Gala of Light

April 12 at 6pm

New Vintage Place – Grand Rapids

Tickets: $100

www.wellhousegalagr.org

Well House is also holding another big event on May 19th… it’s their annual plant sale…. which happens at 600 Cass Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

