Former Kzoo Strong director charged with embezzlement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from Kalamazoo Strong turned herself into authorities Tuesday.

Rachel Kaiser, 34, is facing embezzlement charges for allegedly taking money from Kalamazoo Strong and the Kalamazoo Cobras minor league basketball team. She is also accused of pocketing proceeds from a charity basketball game that were supposed to help with a Kalamazoo family’s medical bills, but is not facing criminal charges for that instance.

Portage police began investigating Kaiser after other Kalamazoo Strong board members and the owners of the Kalamazoo Cobras filed complaints against her. The board found Kaiser made unauthorized purchases using the organization’s credit card and stole at least $3,500 in total.

A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for March 20.

