Get more energy back in your life

eightWest staff Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When the schedules and stresses of life keep you busy, sometimes it’s hard to make healthy choices and maintain the energy you need. If you need a boost, you may want to consider a Sermorelin treatment.

Today, we’re headed to Skin Envy Non-surgical Weight Loss Centers to find out more.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Skin Envy |  Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center
Mesotherapy – buy 2 areas get one free, 50%  off Mesotherapy packages
Hydrafacial – buy 2 get 1 free, HCG – Regularly $750, now $500
Spend $1000 on any combo and receive one free Hydrafacial
Special is good through Friday at 5pm

3425 Lake Eastbrook Blvd

Grand Rapids
750 Trade Centre Way – Kalamazoo
(616) 446-5111
www.removefat.com

Related Posts