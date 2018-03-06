GRPD seeking tips to identify counterfeit suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man suspected of handing out counterfeit money.
Police said in late Feburary, the man passed multiple fraudulent bills in downtown Grand Rapids.
The suspect is described by police as a 45 to 55 year old white male who is clean shaven with light brown and gray hair with a receding hairline and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Secret Service at 616.454.4671 the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.