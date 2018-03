GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With spring just around the corner, it’s almost time to get outside and enjoy some fun in the backyard. But before we do that, we want to make sure our yards are in tip top shape. Here to help is Kendal Hines from Lawn Doctor.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Lawn Doctor Special:

FREE Mosquito/Insect applications when you sign up for our lawn fertilization program! 616-281-7109

lawndoctorgrandrapids.com

Reddit