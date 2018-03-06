Man arrested for series of Mecosta Co. home invasions

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities arrested a man Monday in connection to multiple home invasions and drug charges.

Jonathan Preuss, 33, of Barryton, has been charged with second-degree home invasion and being a fourth-offense habitual offender. Authorities said additional charges are expected.

The series of home invasions took place in Fork Township. Further details on the incidents weren’t immediately available.

Preuss is on parole for multiple home invasion and drug charges.

He is being held at the Mecosta County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

