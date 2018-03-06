Man found guilty of perjury in murder case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man was sentenced to prison for perjury after being accused of murdering his uncle in 2016.

Cavari Brown, 23, was sentenced to 20-50 years in prison on a perjury charge.

In January, Brown was found not guilty of multiple murder charges in connection to the November 2016 death of his uncle, Gregory Rogers, who was killed by a gunshot wound after a shooting at a Grand Rapids home.

However, he was convicted of tampering with evidence, felony firearm, possession of illegal substances and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He will serve both sentences at the same time.

