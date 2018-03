MHSAA basketball regional play starts Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school basketball season is in the home stretch as the girl’s teams are entering regional play.

Several West Michigan teams are still alive and in action Tuesday. Winners will play again Thursday to move closer to playing for a championship at Calvin College.

Class A

At Loy Norrix High School, Regional 1:

Coldwater (21-2) vs. Okemos (17-6), at 6:00 p.m.

Kalamazoo Central (17-3) vs. East Lansing (22-0) at 7:30 p.m.

At Zeeland East High School, Regional 12:

Caledonia (18-5) vs. Muskegon (21-2) at 6:00 p.m.

Hudsonville (16-7) vs. East Grand Rapids (20-3) at 7:30 p.m.

Class B

At Hopkins High School, Regional 9:

Edwardsburg (21-1) vs. Allegan (11-11) at 5:00 p.m.

Niles (10-13) vs. Hamilton (22-1) at 7:00 p.m.

At Grant High School, Regional 15:

Comstock Park (19-4) vs. Oakridge (20-3) at 6:00 p.m.

South Christian (18-4) vs. Tri-County (15-8) at 7:30 p.m.

Class C

At NorthPointe Christian High School, Regional 21:

Pewamo-Westphalia (22-0) vs. Laingburg (20-2) at 5:30 p.m.

Calvin Christian (11-11) vs. Hemlock (20-3) at 7:30 p.m.

At Morley Standwood High School, Regional 22:

Mason County Central (15-7) vs. Morley Stanwood (12-10) at 5:30 p.m.

Kent City (20-3) vs. Beaverton (16-6) at 7:00 p.m.

At Bridgman High School, Regional 17:

Schoolcraft (23-0) vs. Kalamazoo Hackett (15-8) at 6 p.m.

Brandywine (21-2) vs. Bronson (17-6) at 7 p.m.

Class D

At Burr Oak High School, Regional 25:

Wyoming Potter’s House (13-10) vs. Martin (12-10) at 5:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (20-3) vs. Athens (19-4) at 7:30 p.m.

At Big Rapids Crossroads Academy High School, Regional 29:

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (22-0) vs. Onekama (12-10) at 6:00 p.m.

Fruitport Calvary Christian (19-3) vs. Bear Lake (17-5) at 7:30 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit