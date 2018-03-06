Michigan gets D+ on infrastructure report card

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers delivered its report card on the condition of infrastructure in Michigan and it wasn’t good.

The group says infrastructure is critical to the state and that the state’s investment in those systems is woefully short.

The report card said Michigan bridges earned a “C-,” drinking water got a “D,” roads were at a “D-” and school facilities “D+.” Overall, the state earned a “D+.”

>>PDF: Full report card

In a Tuesday press conference at in Lansing, engineers were joined by lawmakers and local officials to express their concerns. Among them was the Kentwood mayor, who previously served in the city’s engineering department.

“For Michigan to have a growing and healthy economy, a safe and reliable infrastructure is mandatory,” Mayor Stephen Kepley said. “When businesses consider a new home — and I’ve been in the meetings when I’m speaking with them — their first inquiries are the availability of infrastructure: Is there a water main? Is there a sanitary sewer and what is their capacity? Are the roads all seasonal so our trucks can make year-round deliveries?”

It’s estimated that the state should be spending $4 billion more on infrastructure each year. That’s money that simply doesn’t exist under the current spending plan, despite more investment in transportation that should add about $1 billion in the next two years.

