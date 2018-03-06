New Allegan County prosecutor named

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County officials appointed a new prosecuting attorney for the county.

Myrene Koch was named county prosecutor Tuesday by Allegan County Chief Circuit Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker. She had been serving as assistant prosecutor since July of 2002.

Koch is a graduate of Michigan State University and received her juris doctor from Western Michigan University’s Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

The opening was created when current prosecutor Roberts Kengis was appointed to the Circuit Bench by Gov. Rick Snyder.

Koch will begin duties on March 19 when Kengis steps into his new role.

