Peeping suspect now facing child porn charges





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man charged with hiding a cellphone to record women in a restaurant bathroom is facing additional charges.

Tuesday, 20-year-old Brandyn Rosa pleaded guilty to child abusive activity and capturing/distributing image of unclothed person charges in connection to the case at Penn State East Coast Subs earlier this month.

Prosecutors said additional photos of unclothed minors were discovered on Rosa’s cellphone after a search warrant was executed. Authorities said these are new victims, but the circumstances of how their pictures ended up on his cellphone are unknown.

Rosa is facing additional charges for child sexually abusive activity, a computer charge and multiple child pornography possession charges. His bond was raised to $50,000 and he is back in custody.

He was previously released on bond. Rosa was first arrested after the phone was discovered last month at Penn Station East Coast Subs on 28th Street in Grand Rapids, where Rosa worked.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

