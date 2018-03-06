Police seeking Portage armed robbery suspect

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage police are working to identify the suspect in an armed robbery.

It happened around 11:23 a.m. Monday near the intersection of E Milham Avenue and Newport Road.

Police said the 65-year-old victim reported working at a nearby business when he was confronted in the parking lot by a male wearing a mask who appeared to have a gun. During the robbery, the victim was hit in the head before the suspect left on foot.

A K-9 unit was brought to the scene to track the suspect, but was unable to. However, police said a BB gun was found near the scene. The BB gun is being evaluated as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

