Proposal would restructure Holland Public Schools

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Parents of Holland Public Schools students will hear details on proposed changes to the district Tuesday night.

The district’s Board of Education is reviewing changes which include restructuring what grades are taught at which schools. The board is set to vote on March 19.

On Tuesday night, school officials will break down what changes they’re currently considering.

The main proposal deals with restructuring the schools to serve kindergarten through fifth grades, sixth through eighth grades, and ninth through twelfth grades.

Holland Heights, Holland Language Academy, Jefferson and West would become elementary schools that serve kindergarten through fifth grades.

Holland East would become the middle school, serving sixth to eighth grades. Holland High School would then be for ninth through twelfth graders.

The district said that the onset of school choice, declining birth rates and the state’s school funding formula have all played a role.

The Tuesday meeting is at 7 p.m. at Holland East School.

Online:

State of the District Address (PDF)

Holland Public Schools

