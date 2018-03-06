Reports of injuries in 3-vehicle crash on WB M-6

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a rolled over semi-truck on M-6 Tuesday morning, dispatchers said.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on westbound M-6 at Patterson Avenue near Kentwood. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Traffic conditions

Dispatchers said there are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown. It’s also unknown what led up to the crash.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

