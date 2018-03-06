Rockford-area man missing at sea in Bahamas

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old from the Rockford area went missing at sea in the Bahamas Monday.

Jonathan Brussow’s brother told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday that his father is with search teams in the Bahamas, but that there was little to report.

The Bahamas Royal Police Force told 24 Hour News 8 that he was reported missing on Eleuthera Island, which lays to the east of Nassau in the island chain. He was knocked into the water by a wave.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirms it was brought in to assist with the search by air Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. The chopper did not fly Tuesday afternoon because there was no request by local authorities.

Brussow is a 2016 graduate of Rockford High School.

