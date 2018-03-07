3 arrested in BC after child, 1, taken from GA home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were arrested in Battle Creek Wednesday for crimes in a search for a child taken from his home in Georgia.

Battle Creek police received a call from a Georgia woman around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday to request assistance in locating her 1-year-old child. She told police the child’s father had come to Georgia and brought the child back to Michigan.

Officers checked several addresses in attempts to locate the child, and tried to contact police in Georgia to determine if the father had kidnapped the child or if the parents were having a child custody issue.

Around 7:12 a.m. Tuesday, police received a call of a home invasion in progress at a residence in the 200 block of N McKinley Avenue, which was one of the addresses the checked. Upon arrival, officers found two women had broken into the home, which were the child’s mother and grandmother.

Police said the father had fled the home with a firearm and stole the mother’s vehicle.

Officers then located the vehicle and took the 24-year-old man into custody for stealing the vehicle and a weapons violation. The two women, ages 24 and 47, were arrested for home invasion.

The child was found safely and is in the Battle Creek Police Department’s custody.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

