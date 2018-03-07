3 dead after multi-vehicle crash near Lansing

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say three people have died following a multi-vehicle crash in mid-Michigan.

The crash happened Tuesday night along westbound I-496 in Eaton County’s Delta Township, near Lansing.

The sheriff’s department says at least three vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them had at least six people inside. TV stations WILX and WNEM report three people died, one person was hospitalized in critical condition and others were injured.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims at this time.

The Associated Press left a message seeking updated information from the sheriff’s department.

The westbound lanes were closed Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, but they’ve since reopened. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

24 Hour News 8 web staff contributed to this story.

