GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 800 African American boys will be taking part in the 3rd annual African American Male Achievement Conference Wednesday.

The event is being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grand Rapids Community College’s Ford Fieldhouse and Applied Tech Center. This year’s theme is “Challenges, Choices and Change.”

The young men from high schools throughout Kent County will part in workshops and network with local African American professionals.

The event is presented by the Urban League of West Michigan, Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids Public Schools and Grand Valley State University.

Above, watch the interview with Joe Jones, the president and CEO of the Urban League of West Michigan as well as Grand Rapids' Second Ward city commissioner, about the event.

