AG: Record number of tips on school threats received in MI

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Attorney General Bill Schuette says tips about safety threats in Michigan schools set a record in February with 670 reports.

Schuette says there were 119 tips about planned school attacks last month, compared to 146 in all of 2017. Suicide threats were the most-reported tip at 127.

It’s the first update on OK2SAY since the Parkland, Florida, school shooting on Feb. 14. The previous record for tips was 560 last October.

Students can make confidential tips to the state through phone, text message, email or a website. Schuette said Wednesday that “students are engaged … more than ever” in a program that has saved lives.

Tips are screened by staff at the Michigan State Police and shared with local police, schools and others, if necessary.

