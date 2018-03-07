BC teen sues Dick’s Sporting Goods over gun sale policy

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old Battle Creek man is suing a large retailer over a policy prohibiting the sale of firearms to people under 21.

Tristian Fulton, a Battle Creek High School student, is suing Dick’s Sporting Goods, claiming the company violated his civil rights by refusing to sell him a shotgun.

PDF: Tristin Mac Fulton v. Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc.

Dick’s instituted the rule in response to the recent mass shootings at a Florida High School. The suspect in that shooting is 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz.

Fulton’s attorney included video of his 18-year-old client being turned away at a Dick’s Store located in Troy. The video shows a short exchange between Tristian Fulton and the unidentified clerk.

The clerk informs Fulton he can’t sell the weapon to anyone under the age of 21. Fulton then asks about his rights, to which the clerk replies that its company policy. Fulton then walks away.

In the filing, Fulton’s attorney, James Makowski wrote, “By denying an otherwise legally permissible sale based solely upon the age of Plaintiff, Defendant has violated MCL 37.2302(a),”

MCL 37.2302(a) is better known as Michigan’s Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

The lawsuit asks for more than $25,000.

