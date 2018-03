COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Coldwater are looking for whoever vandalized a cemetery, knocking over and damaging headstones and urns.

The Coldwater Police Department says city workers noticed damage at Oak Grove North Cemetery along Chicago Street east of River Road. Police say they think the vandalism happened between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

There were no suspects as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coldwater police at 517.278.4525.

