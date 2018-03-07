District: Vicksburg student faces charge for threat

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — A Vicksburg Middle School student faces a criminal charge for allegedly making a threat against the school, the district said Wednesday.

Vicksburg Community Schools said local police notified it of the charge. The district added there would be an increased police presence on campus for the remainder of the week.

“We take all threats seriously and school safety is our first priority. We rely on our students, staff and community to share information they have about any potential threat to school safety,” the district said in a statement.

About two weeks ago, a Vicksburg High School student was taken into police custody after allegedly posting a threat online.

The number of school threats in West Michigan has spiked following the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, three weeks ago that left 17 people dead.

Last week, Vicksburg Middle School students held a walkout protesting gun violence. Grand Rapids Public Schools is holding a walkout March 14, the same day similar protests are scheduled nationwide to mark one month since the Parkland shooting.

