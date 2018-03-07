Everything for your home and garden, under one roof

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As more people move to the Muskegon Lakeshore area, the need for local contractors is growing. Luckily, there’s a place that will feature over 50 local businesses including everything from windows, siding, gutters, and painting to home decor, furniture, landscaping and much more! Carla and Jim are here to tell us all about it.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Muskegon Home, Garden & DIY Show

Friday & Saturday at Fricano Place Event Center – downtown Muskegon

Friday 11am-7pm

Saturday 10am-5pm

Tickets: $5

www.muskegon.org

