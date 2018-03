KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools is planning to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School next week.

Each of the schools will work with its students to determine a way to honor the 17 victims killed in the shooting during a 17-minute moment at each school. It will take place on March 14, one month after the Florida incident.

Parents who don’t want their child to participate in their school’s moment will have an opt-out process.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit