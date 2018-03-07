Man arrested for attempted assault with sword

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man was able to avoid a potential assault Wednesday by convincing a suspect armed with a sword that he was also armed.

It happened at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Kenbrook Court in Kalamazoo.

The victim was cleaning snow off of his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect. As the suspect got close, he pulled out a sword and advanced towards the man. At that point, the victim convinced the suspect he was also armed got him to flee the area.

Police took the suspect into custody in the 3600 block of Stadium Drive and is being lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

