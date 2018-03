GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week “The Bodyguard” takes center stage at DeVos Performance Hall, but today we have the bodyguard himself in studio. Judson Mills joined us, along with Meghan Distel from Broadway Grand Rapids.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Broadway Grand Rapids presents “The Bodyguard”

Tonight and tomorrow – 7:30pm

Friday – 8pm

Saturday – 2pm & 8pm

Sunday – 1pm & 8pm

Recommended age 13 and up

