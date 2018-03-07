MSP trooper injured in crash with semi on I-94

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan Police State trooper was injured in crash involving a semi-truck on I-94 Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 31 in Berrien County’s Benton Township, east of Benton Harbor, according to a MSP news release.

Authorities say the trooper was driving behind two Michigan Department of Transportation plow trucks when his cruiser was hit by a semi-truck.

After hitting the cruiser, MSP said the semi-truck jackknifed and struck the cruiser a second time.

The trooper was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the semi-truck, who is from Ohio, was not injured, the release said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

