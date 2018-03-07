Poll: MI voters approve proposed gun possession law

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Most Michigan voters would approve of a proposed gun possession bill, a new EPIC-MRA survey finds.

The survey released Wednesday was commissioned by the Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In it, 70 percent of Michigan voters would approve of a bill which would allow “extreme risk protection orders.” In comparison, 20 percent opposed and 10 percent were undecided.

Under the proposed bill, a family member, someone in close relationship or law enforcement could petition the court to not allow the defendant to purchase or possess a firearm for one year.

EPIC-MRA says Michigan voters see this proposed law as an important part of the solution to gun violence.

>>PDF: EPIC-MRA survey summary

Respondents were asked the following question regarding the proposed legislation:

“A bill dealing with the possession of firearms is under consideration in the state legislature. This legislation would create a new class of court-issued protection order called an, ‘extreme risk protection order.’ Under this bill, a family member, someone in close relationship, a former spouse, a co-parent or a law enforcement official could petition the court asking for an order prohibiting a named defendant from purchasing or possessing a firearm for a period of one year, and the order could be renewed after that time. To grant such an order, the court would have to be presented with clear evidence that the named defendant poses a significant risk of personal injury to him or herself or others by possessing a firearm. Under certain circumstances the court can order the seizure of any firearms known to be owned by the defendant. If issued by the court, the name of the defendant would be entered into the network of databases maintained by the state, federal and local law enforcement agencies. Violation of the order could result in the defendant being fined up to $500 and/or serve up to 93 days in jail. Anyone subject to such a court order would have the right to petition the court to rescind or modify the order. “Thinking about the provisions of the bill which would allow an ‘extreme risk protection order,’ do you support or oppose enactment of this legislation into state law?”

In the poll, there was no partisan divide on the question. It found 78 percent of Democrats, 67 percent of Independents and 64 percent of Republicans support the proposed legislation.

