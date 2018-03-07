Protect your children with Kids Armour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As more children are growing up with devices, like smart phones and tablets, the impact of too much screen time is a hot topic for parents. One local business owner has set out to protect families from the dangers of WiFi radiation with the launch of Kids Armour. The President of Kids Armour, Ross Pope talked with eightWest.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Kids Armour is an easy-to-apply stick on microchip that protects the body against electromagnetic field, or EMF, radiation emitted from all WiFi-syncing electronic devices such as cell phones, tablets, televisions, and even baby monitors. To protect yourself and your children, all you have to do is peel the backing off of the microchip and stick it to your desired electronic device.

Meet them at the Women’s Expo this weekend in Grand Rapids.

Kids Armour at the Women’s Expo

Friday & Saturday, 10am – 6pm

Sunday, 11am – 4pm

DeVos Place, Grand Rapids

Booth 204

BOGO offer just for stopping by

kidsarmour.com

