Suspect in wheel thefts in Kent, Ionia Co. arrested

A vehicle at an Ionia County car dealership had its wheels stolen on March 7, 2018. (Courtesy Ionia County Sheriff's Office)

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested Wednesday for his alleged role in a series of wheel thefts from dealerships in Kent and Ionia Counties.

Early Wednesday morning, Ionia County deputies were alerted a man suspected of multiple wheel thefts in Kent County was also operating in Ionia County. At that point, deputies responded to Young’s Chevrolet Buick GMC in Ionia to discover a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe with its wheels removed.

Authorities located the suspect vehicle just inside Kent County and located the stolen wheels in the bed of the truck during a traffic stop. The suspect was taken into custody and is awaiting arraignment on multiple related incidents.

The incident remains under investigation.