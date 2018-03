GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Forget the snow and head to the ultimate ladies night at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique on Thursday, March 8. It’s their Flamingo Fling. They’ll be showing off new Spring products to brighten your home and your wardrobe. Plus, shrimp, goodies and pink drinks! Plus, they have great sales – 70-80% off!

Myrtle Mae’s Flamingo Fling

Thursday 4pm-8pm

6464 Broadmoor SE – Caledonia

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit