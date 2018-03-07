WOOD TV8 awarded MAB Station of the Year

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters has named WOOD TV8 the Station of the Year for 2017.

This marks the 14th time WOOD TV8 has been honored with the title in the last 17 years.

The MAB awards were announced Wednesday night at a ceremony in Lansing. In addition to being honored as the Station of the Year, WOOD TV8 received a total of 13 category awards.

We received best in category for:

Commercial: Continental Linen Service – Work (John VanDoorne)

Mini-Documentary or Series: A Killer Among Us (Target 8 investigators Susan Samples and Troy Baker)

News Special: Alibis Ignored (Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker and photojournalist Larry Gron)

Newscast: Kalamazoo Shooting One Year Later (Producer Allison Hendricks)

We received merit awards for:

Commercial: Dan Pfeiffer Automotive – Black Label (John VanDoorne, Josh Shroyer and Chris DeMay)

Feature/Use of Medium: Filling a Father’s Shoes (Sports Director Jack Doles and Joe Aulisio)

Investigative Story: Secret Meetings (Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker and photojournalist Bilal Kurdi)

Marketing Materials & Promos: Matthew Ferguson

Mini-Documentary or Series: Dirty Dining (Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker and photojournalist Bilal Kurdi)

New Media: The June 7, 2017 episode of 24 Hour News 8 at 7 p.m. (Producer Diana Willsie)

News Special: City on Fire (Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker and photojournalist Larry Gron)

Special Interest Programming: River Bank Run 2017 (Executive Producer Luke Stier)

Sports: La’Darius Jefferson of the Muskegon Big Reds (Sports Director Jack Doles and Joe Aulisio)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

