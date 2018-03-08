1 year ago: Wind storm leaves 1.1M without power





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One year ago Thursday, strong winds rushed across the state with gusts topping 60 mph, causing widespread damage on an otherwise sunny day.

The wind of March 8, 2017, was caused by a strong area of low pressure rolling through, but wasn’t associated with any storms. The shear pressure difference as the system passed was enough to generate powerful gusts across our entire state.

The strong winds uprooted trees, damaged roofs, knocked out power to traffic lights, whipped up big waves on Lake Michigan and tipped over semi-trucks. One school in Barry County was evacuated when strong winds began blowing off part of the building’s roof. In Clarksville, the wind sheared the roof from and knocked down some of the walls of a building along Main Street.

More than 1,100 utility poles were snapped and more than 8,000 wires were downed across the state, Consumers Energy said in a release. As a result, about 1.1 million homes and businesses statewide lost power.

Photos: March wind damage across West Michigan View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A semi-truck rests on its side on M-37 in Caledonia Township. (BD Arney via Facebook) A semi tipped over by high winds rests on US-131 in Schoolcraft. (Rebecca Orwig via ReportIt) Waves slam against the lighthouse at Silver Beach in St. Joseph as high winds whip West Michigan on March 8, 2017. Debris from a wind damaged building spills onto Main Street in Clarksville. (March 8, 2017) Debris from a wind damaged building spills onto Main Street in Clarksville. (March 8, 2017) Debris from a wind damaged building spills onto Main Street in Clarksville. (March 8, 2017) Caution tape surrounds a home damaged by a downed tree on Wagner Street in Gowen. (Linda McKee via ReportIt) Several power poles hover near the ground north of Conifer Ridge on Byron Center Avenue SW in Byron Center. (ReportIt) Utility crews respond to downed power poles on Byron Center Avenue north of Conifer Ridge in Byron Center. (Ron via ReportIt) A tree fell onto a playground at an at home daycare in West Michigan. Susan DiCesare said the children wanted to go outside but she said no because of the winds. "I think I was right! The little log house that the kids always play in is now flat!" said DiCesare on Facebook. (Ben DiCesare via Facebook) A tree fell onto a playground at an at home daycare in West Michigan. Susan DiCesare said the children wanted to go outside but she said no because of the winds. "I think I was right! The little log house that the kids always play in is now flat!" said DiCesare on Facebook. High waves crash into the Grand Haven pier. (Viewer photo submitted via Storm Team 8 weather app) A tree rests on wires outside a West Michigan home. (March 8, 2017) A tree rests atop a home in Cutlerville. (March 8, 2017) Crews work to remove a tree blocking eastbound I-96 near Cascade Road in Cascade Township. (March 8, 2017) A severed tree rests in the yard of a Rockford home as strong winds hit the area. (Kristine Carpenter via Facebook) A March 8, 2017 photo shows a carport that flew onto 68th Street and Byron Center Avenue in Byron Township. (ReportIt) A March 8, 2017 photo shows a pole leaning along 84th Street in Byron Center. (Janet Sanford via Facebook) A March 8, 2017 photo shows a downed tree that hit a corner of a house in Grand Rapids. (Kevin Dikker via ReportIt) A photo provided by Ionia Department of Public Safety shows a giant tree down on Bates Road about a quarter-mile north of Tuttle Road on March 8, 2017. Tree fell onto Wilson Avenue in Grandville. (Courtesy ReportIt/March 8, 2017) Two snapped pine trees block Lafayette SE at 3 Mile Road. (Nicole DeBlase via ReportIt) Waves crash into the pier at Holland State Park amid a High Wind Warning from the National Weather Service. (March 8, 2017) A snapped tree rests in a yard alongside a home on Morrell Street in Otsego. (Sarah VanDyk via Facebook) Crews work to dismantle a downed tree on Pine Island at Post Drive. (March 8, 2017) A downed tree rests on the lawn of Brookmeadow Apartments in Grandville. (Jeff Sytsma via Facebook) Surfers try to ride the Lake Michigan waves on March 7, 2017. (Holle Dawson via ReportIt) Traffic lights were out at Wealthy Street, Norwood Avenue and Lake Drive SE in Eastown on March 8, 2017 amid high winds. A fallen tree rests against a Plainfield Township home. (March 8, 2017) A fallen tree rests against a Plainfield Township home. (March 8, 2017) A snapped tree branch rests in the yard of a home in Lenwood Hills Neighborhood near Leffingwell and Winesap Drive NE. (ReportIt) A viewer photo submitted via the Storm Team 8 weather app shows a big pine tree uprooted by a wind gust. (March 8, 2017) Trash bins are overturned throughout West Michigan, including outside this home on Robinson Road SE near Lake Drive SE in Eastown.

