233 New Eagle Scouts Honored at Celebration

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) – A total of 233 new Eagle Scouts were honored at the annual Building Character Celebration event. The event took place at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids with legendary football coach Jack Harbaugh as the keynote speaker.

The Boy Scouts earning their Eagle Scout rank are from the President Ford Field Service Council, and they honored their Eagle Scout of the year. In addition to the new scouts, two community members were celebrated.

Kent Riddle, the CEO of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, and George Grant, Jr., of Grand Valley State University were presented with the National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award.

Grant received his Eagle Scout Award in 1977. Since then he’s had a strong commitment to community service, serving on boards for Adoptive Family Support Network, Bethany Christian Services, and The Greater Rapids Urban League, to name a few.

Kent Riddle grew up in a home with an Eagle Scout father and brothers. Kent and his son, put their Eagle Scout life-saving merit badges to work one night in 2002.

The family car was hit by a drunk driver and Kent’s wife, Susan, sustained a traumatic brain injury and had cardiac arrest at the scene. Kent and his son performed CPR at the scene to help Susan survive. She went through 7 weeks of inpatient therapy at Mary Free Bed and then 2 years of outpatient therapy on her road to recovery.

The event had such an impact on Kent, that he later joined the Mary Free Bed Hospital board and then went on to become the Chief Executive Officer in 2011.

You never know the effect that boy and girl scout training will have on the life of a young person. Find out how you can get involved in scouting by visiting Michigan Scouting.

